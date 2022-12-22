Dax Harwood: ‘Sasha Banks has a Reason to Feel Slighted’

In May, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of WWE Raw over a creative dispute about how they were being booked as WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

They put their titles on John Laurinaitis’ desk and left the arena before the company stripped them of the titles and suspended them. The commentary teams for both Raw and SmackDown publicly chastised them for weeks.

Once Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon were gone from the company, some fans believed it would only be a matter of time before the two returned. For Naomi, fans are still waiting for that day to happen while Banks negotiated her WWE release months ago and is slated to start working for NJPW next month.

Banks reportedly signed a highly-lucrative contract with New Japan’s parent company Bushiroad. Although not confirmed, it’s believed Banks will feud with Kairi (Sane) over the IWGP Women’s Championship.

Dax Harwood, who is good friends with Banks, offered some insight in a new interview with AdFreeShows while promoting his new podcast “FTR With Dax Harwood.” He noted that she worked hard for the company and became a big star, but still feels slighted.

Insight

“I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants,” Harwood explained. “You know, she wants it all, but she wants to work for it. That’s the same with us. Like, I want everything this business, but I want to work for it and I want you to know that I’m going to work hard for you, and that’s her, man. She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she’s earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn’t get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she’s just incredible.”

FTR was in action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, where they lost to Austin & Colten Gunn.

