Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Get Married

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo have been dating since 2020 and were engaged this past February.

The former two-time Knockouts World Champion and a former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion has now tied the knot with the former WWE star.

The Wedding

Deonna recently posted photos from her wedding on Instagram that revealed several wrestlers were in attendance for it, such as Chelsea Green, Dr. Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, McKenzie Mitchell, and Tasha Steelz.

She also shared photos from her bridal party. In one post, Maclin is holding a glass of wine as they kissed on the stairs, and she captioned her post, “Let’s do the DAMN THANG.”

Deonna opened up about her marriage with Maclin recently as she announced the date and explained why they chose it. The explanation was, “It is November 10th, which is also the Marine Corps birthday, so he is excited because it is a double whammy for him.”

From all of us here at SEScoops, we wish the happy couple the best as they embark on a new chapter in their life together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckw5iufoF21/