Deonna Purrazzo Hyped for “LONG Awaited” AEW Debut

Deonna Purrazzo is the next competitor to walk through the “forbidden door” onto AEW television.

Purrazzo is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, where she’s a multi-time Knockouts Champion. She’s also the reigning Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion.

Next week, she’ll make her AEW in-ring debut in a match that has championship implications. The Virtuosa battle AEW star Mercedes Martinez, who holds the Interim ROH Women’s world title.

The championship unification match will determine which competitor will represent ROH’s women’s division moving forward.

Purrazzo reacted to the match announcement by letting fans know that she’s been eager to grace an AEW ring:

Earlier this month, SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay spoke with Deonna Purrazzo at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas: