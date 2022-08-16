Former WWE Star Attempts to Crash Raw Again

Former NXT superstar Dexter Lumis continued to try and crash Monday Night Raw this week again after making headlines last week.

Last week’s episode of the red-branded show featured a mysterious car crash that was seen in the background of many segments.

It ultimately led to the WWE return of Lumis after the main event between AJ Styles and The Miz. Though his appearance was brief and the security took him out very quickly.

The Tortured Artist made his presence felt on Raw once again this week, during the US championship match between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley.

The Miz and Ciampa showed up at the ringside during this bout. The A-lister found an opportunity to attack Styles as Ciampa distracted the referee, but Dexter foiled this plan.

Dexter Lumis hopped over the barricade near the commentary desk. He stalked Miz before the security once again removed him from the arena.

Dexter Lumis "tries" saves AJ Styles: WWE Raw, Aug. 15, 2022 pic.twitter.com/dTZzP6dFKa — Wrestling Refacts HD (@wrestling_HD_) August 16, 2022

Lumis was released from his contract in April this year. He is one of the stars Triple H has brought back since taking over the WWE creative.

The company has yet to introduce him as an official part of the roster. It’s possible that we may see him being assigned to Raw officially during the upcoming draft.