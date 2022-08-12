WWE Talent Believe The Draft is Imminent (Report)

The WWE Draft could be happening soon. There has already been a lot of roster movement with Triple H in charge of creative, and more is coming.

Fightful Select reported that several Raw stars are scheduled for the first Smackdown following Clash at the Castle on September 9. SmackDown talent is internally scheduled for Raw episodes on September 4 and 11.

This has led to wrestlers speculating that the WWE Draft will be shortly following the Clash at the Castle PPV. The roster has yet to be able to confirm this, but “there have been other things they have said to lead them to believe the case.”

The report added that writers have noted that repackages are more likely following this date than in the immediate future. Some wrestlers are widely speculated to get repackaged, but that’s not confirmed.

The talent has yet to be “informed explicitly about a draft, much less what brand they’ll end up on if and when it happens.”

Last year’s WWE Draft took place in October. Since bringing it back a few years ago, the Draft has been held on two nights so that way both Raw on the USA Network and SmackDown on FOX get a bump in the ratings.