DDP Reveals Who He Wanted to Induct Him into the WWE HOF

Diamond Dallas Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017. Page was inducted by his longtime friend and former boss, Eric Bischoff.

However, on a recent episode of his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Page revealed he had someone else in mind to perform this honor. If he’d have had his way, the late WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes would’ve inducted him.

“.. and you’ve got to just breathe and keep throwing out into the universe, the Law of Attraction.” said Page. “When he told me, man, I got really choked up and I started welling up, and then I said, ‘I wish Dusty was here.’

“That’s who should have inducted me. The cool thing about Bischoff was he noticed that and he knew that. And that’s something he put in there, that I’m not supposed to be the guy.”

Unfortunately, Rhodes passed away in 2015 due to kidney failure. He still leaves a huge print on today’s product in the form of the stars he helped train such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Jon Moxley, and so many more. However, his legacy also lives on in his two sons, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, both of whom still compete regularly inside the squared circle.

Cody Rhodes recently made his return to WWE after departing All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and has his sights set on winning a World Championship in his father’s honor. As for Diamond Dallas Page, he has gone on to do some work for AEW since his WWE Hall Of Fame induction.

His last official match took place under the AEW banner in 2020 at Bash At The Teach where he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, coming up short against MFJ and The Butcher & The Blade.

