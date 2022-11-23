Dijak Attacks Champion in Return to WWE NXT

Dominik Dijakovic, now known as Dijak, returned at the conclusion of tonight’s edition of WWE NXT.

Wes Lee defended the NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes tonight on NXT. Carmelo gave it his all but in the end it was not enough. Wes connected with a Michinoku Driver to put Hayes away and retain the title.

After the match, a jail cell was shown on the screen with the door opening. Dijak appeared behind Lee and attacked the North American Champion. Dijak hit Wes with the Feast Your Eyes as the show went off the air.

Dijak was called up to the main roster in the short-lived faction known as RETRIBUTION. The group debuted during the pandemic and never connected with the audience. Dijak’s name in the group was T-Bar and he was stuck with that name even after the group disbanded. Tonight was Dijak’s first appearance in NXT in over two years.

T-Bar is dead and gone, Dijak is back in NXT and is coming for Wes Lee's North American Championship ?.



What an impact, on his first appearance in NXT since July 2020 ?.#WWE #WWENXT??? #Dijak pic.twitter.com/2nwHUFRE04 — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) November 23, 2022

Dominik Dijakovic on His Rivalry with Keith Lee

Dominik Dijakovic and former WWE Superstar Keith Lee had an epic rivalry in NXT back in the day. Keith Lee had a bizarre main roster run in which his name was changed to “Bearcat Lee” before he exited the promotion. He’s now signed with All Elite Wrestling and recently was a tag champion with former Hit Row member Swerve Strickland. Dijakovic spoke about his rivalry with Keith Lee on WWE’s The Bump.