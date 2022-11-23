WWE NXT Results (11/22/22): North American Title Match, Scrypts Revealed

The November 22, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo

Ivy Nile (w/ Tatum Paxley) def. Kiana James.

SCRYPTS def. Guru Raaj.

Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson ) (c) def. Chase University (Duke Hudson & Andre Chase) (w/ Thea Hail).

Wes Lee def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the North American Title

Toxic Attraction Opens

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) kicked off the show with an in-ring promo.

Rose retained her NXT Women’s Championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match this past Tuesday. Rose defeated Fyre after Isla Dawn made her surprise NXT debut by interfering in the match.

So what did they say? Dolin and Jayne talked about how Rose is awaiting her next victim while they refocus on becoming three time NXT Tag Team Champions.

This led to Carter and Chance coming out to tell them that they’re not better than everyone else. Chance said that Rose didn’t reach all of her accomplishments by herself. They said Toxic Attraction is a train wreck waiting to happen. They said when Rose loses her title then they will lose all equity in NXT. Dolin and Jayne said that they made them relevant and seeing them with the titles make them sick. A brawl broke out with Toxic Attraction laying them out.

Title Bout

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defended the title against Carmelo Hayes.

On the NXT episode on September 13, Solo Sikoa defeated Hayes for the championship. Sikoa wasn’t Hayes’ initial opponent and Shawn Michaels ruled that the victory was void. Instead, the title was challenged in a ladder match at the Halloween Havoc event on October 22, with Lee winning.

The match served as the main event of the show that was back and forth, which had outside interference from Trick Williams. Lee went over with his finisher. Post-match, Dijak laid out Lee.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade in a singles match took place.

Two weeks ago, Choo stopped Jade from using a kendo stick to attack Valentina Feroz, marking the start of their rivalry. The following week, Jade made Choo the target of her bullying. Last week’s NXT featured Choo claiming that Jade’s statements were nothing new to her.

The match ended when Jade tossed coffee on Choo’s face. Jade then hit a DDT on Choo for the pinfall win.

Who Is Scrypts?

Scrypts was revealed on this show.

It was a guy in a mask who teleported from the ringside into the ring. The fans in attendance were chanting Reggie, who used to be on the main roster. He went over by hitting a dive off the top rope for the win to beat Guru Raaj.

In recent weeks, Scrypts has begun sending ominous messages to the WWE Performance Center. Scrypts claimed on last Tuesday’s NXT that they “passed past the guards with ease,” meaning that they have reached NXT. Scrypts concluded the tale by saying, “Next week, you’ll realize that you and I aren’t the same. So tell me, “Who wants to play a quick game first?”

Bron Breakker

There was a video promo with just Apollo Crews where he talked about how six months ago, he looked into WWE NXT Champion Breakker’s eyes and told him he was coming after the title.

He confirmed in this video that he will challenge Breakker for the NXT Title at Deadline on December 10th.