Dustin Rhodes Vows To Never Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again

Dustin Rhodes has no plans of ever wrestling his brother Cody Rhodes again.

Back in May 2019 at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Dustin and Cody put on an instant classic. Ultimately, Cody picked up the pinfall and the two embraced. The match took a lot out of the two.

It’s enough to where Dustin promises not to have another singles match with Cody.

(via AEW)

Dustin Rhodes Dismisses Cody Rematch

During a chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Dustin Rhodes said that he won’t ever share the ring with Cody for a one-on-one match again (h/t Fightful).

“I’ve talked about this a lot over the last couple of years.

“Having an opportunity to work with my brother, and not knowing what to expect with the AEW audience and no idea if I’m gonna get any reaction at all, and just the fact that we went out there, and I got a reaction, and the match was like, just for me and him, perfect.

“It was a long time coming that we weren’t allowed in WWE to do. Not Stardust vs. Goldust, I mean just serious brother versus brother.

“It’s hard to do.

“It’s hard to do as you look at all the brothers versus brothers. There’s nothing good to come from them, right? I’ll never do it again. I’ll never wrestle him again. It did a lot to me that night.”

Cody is currently back with WWE, while Dustin remains on the AEW roster. Dustin has said he’s committed to AEW as he believes in the direction the company is heading in.

Dustin has said that he and Cody had pitched the idea of facing each other at WrestleMania directly to Vince McMahon before AEW was even a thought. He claimed McMahon told him the match wasn’t good enough for the event.