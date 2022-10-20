Early Plans for WWE Raw’s 30th Anniversary in January

WWE is looking to do something special to celebrate Raw’s 30th anniversary next year.

Monday Night Raw premiered on January 11, 1993, from The Manhattan Center. It later expanded into larger arenas and went from a one-hour broadcast to two hours.

WrestleVotes reported today that the company has plans for the anniversary show. When Vince McMahon was still in charge, WWE considered holding the show at The Manhattan Center. It’s unclear whether that idea is still being considered.

Plans in Motion

“I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still.”

In 2018, WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show. The event was held in two separate venues in New York City – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center. The show featured appearances from various Hall of Famers and legends from the past.

WWE brought in Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler to do commentary from The Manhattan Center, including a DX reunion segment.