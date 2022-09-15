EC3 Responds To Velveteen Dream’s Cocaine Allegations

EC3 has issued a response to Velveteen Dream’s recent allegations of cocaine use.

As noted, Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, took to social media and issued out a video response to EC3 claiming that Clark once hid a camera in his home bathroom.

In the video response, Clark claimed that EC3 was drunk at a party that he and several other professional wrestlers had attended. Clark admitted to leaving his phone in the bathroom, but but was not filming anybody.

Later in the video, Clark alleged that EC3 uses cocaine and told him to “get your sh*t together.” Clark has since removed the video from his Instagram, but it can still be viewed here.

EC3 Responds

Now, EC3 has come out and responded to Clark’s accusations. In a statement to PWInsider, he notes he has never failed a drug test and added that he forgives Clark for filming in his home bathroom.

Here’s the full statement:

“In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me. I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior.

“My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home. As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.”