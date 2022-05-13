Eddie Kingston Once Put Nails On A Whiffle Ball Bat Before A Fight: “We Were Different Kids Then”

AEW star Eddie Kingston has a wild story from his childhood about heading into a fight with a number of his friends, and the bizarre weapon that they created beforehand.

The Mad King shared the tale with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during their latest interview together, where Kingston referred to his generation as different, even comparing himself to the Ducky Boys from the film The Wanderers.

“We were different kids then. We were different kids then. Like I tell people, we were the Ducky Boys, if you ever saw the movie The Wanderers. We were the Ducky Boys.”

The weapon in question was a whiffle ball bat, a non-violent item that one kid turned into a dangerous tool by adding rocks, and later, nails. Kingston describes the weapon’s creation as something that was “nuts.”

“A kid took a whiffle ball bat, right? Corked it with a bunch of rocks to make it heavy, then taped up the bottom, and then—we were nuts—put nails on it. Like super glued, gorilla grip glues nails on it. Then we went to the fight. “

Kingston’s authenticity as a performer only grows stronger by him sharing tidbits from his real life. His hardcore nature is currently blending perfectly in his feud with former world champion Chris Jericho, who has adopted a new “Sports Entertainer” gimmick, and recently flung a fireball into Kingston’s face.

Along with the Blackpool Combat Club and Santana and Ortiz, Kingston returned from the fireball incident on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and exacted some revenge on the Demo God and his Jericho Appreciation Society lackeys. Kingston’s last matchup was a victory over JAS member Daniel Garcia on an episode of AEW’s second weekly televised program, Rampage.