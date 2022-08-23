Watch: Edge Makes Massive Career Announcement After Raw In Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has made a big career announcement and revealed the intention to take retirement from in ring action next year.

This week’s episode of Raw was held in Toronto. It saw the Rated R Superstar battling against Damian Priest in a one-on-one match in the main event of the show.

Edge picked up the victory in this match with a spear. The rest of the Judgement day then attacked the wrestling veteran. Beth Phoenix made the save to end the show.

After the broadcast ended, the former world champion addressed the fans. He first mentioned how his comeback started in Toronto when he hit a spear on Elias during SummerSlam 2019.

Edge Confirms Plans For His Retirement

The Hall of Famer thanked all the fans. Edge then revealed his intention to retire from in ring action when WWE visits Toronto again:

“I can’t wait to hopefully come back one last time here in Toronto. I’ve been looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next August I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night”

After #WWERAW went of the air Edge revealed that he wants to have his final match next August in 2023 in Toronto Canada.



Omg… pic.twitter.com/J8IQMLtY8t — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 23, 2022

Things can obviously change between now and then but Edge has made it clear that he isn’t planning to continue his wrestling career for long.