It appears that WWE Hall of Famer Edge may have found the perfect partner to help him in his ongoing feud against The Judgement Day after tonight’s Raw.

WWE presented the Red Branded Show from Toronto, Canada this week which is the hometown of former world champion Edge. The wrestling veteran competed in the main event of the show. His wife Beth Phoenix was at the ringside for this bout.

Edge took on Damian Priest in a one-on-one match and defeated the former US champion with a spear. However, the rest of Judgement Day attacked the former world champion after this match.

Phoenix then made the save. She didn’t get physical but still helped fend off the attackers. The show ended with The Judgement Day in retreat.

Will Beth Phoenix Return To The Ring?

Both Edge and The Mysterios have been feuding with Judgement Day for a while now. The latest altercation suggests that this feud is far from over.

The one thing they have been missing, however, is a female star who can help even the odds with the faction of Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley.

Beth Phoenix worked as a full-time NXT commentator during the Wednesday Wars era. She left the commentary team in December last year after the development show was rebranded.

If Beth Phoenix does return to the ring against Judgment Day, it won’t be the first time. She joined Edge for a mixed tag match against The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble earlier this year as well.