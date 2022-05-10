Edge Sports New Look On Monday Night Raw

Edge is in full swing with his Judgement Day faction and he has a new look to boot.

On the May 9 episode of WWE Raw, Edge made his way to the ring with fellow group members Damian Priest and the recently added Rhea Ripley. Fans quickly noticed Edge’s new dew.

Edge’s new look makes sense given his character change. He’s taken on a more sinister role, going as far as to order Rhea Ripley to unleash a post-match attack on Liv Morgan.

We’ve also seen the former “Rated-R Superstar” change his iconic theme song. WWE is leaving no doubt that Edge has gone in a new direction and is all business.

On the May 9 episode of Raw, Edge speared Finn Balor during his match with Priest. The referee saw it and Balor was awarded the DQ win. Ultimately, Judgement Day delivered a beatdown to Balor and AJ Styles after the match.

During the same episode of Raw, the multiple-time world champion hinted at adding even more members to The Judgement Day. The faction has already been dominant on WWE TV, so it’ll be interesting to see how the faction can gain even more steam.