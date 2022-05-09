WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (5/9/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 9th edition of WWE RAW. Tonight’s show airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It is the first episode of RAW following WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

RAW Results

RK-Bro def. Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships

Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan via submission

Finn Balor def. Damian Priest via DQ

RK-Bro Retained The RAW Tag Titles, Will Appear On SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro kicked off the show and made their way to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Orton welcomed the crowd to the show and noted that they lost to The Bloodline last night at WrestleMania Backlash. Randy added that before this is all said and done, we will win the war.

Orton said that nothing was on the line last night because Roman Reigns tore up the contract for the Unification Tag Title match. Orton challenged The Usos again to a unification match and handed the microphone. Riddle said that they are going to SmackDown this week to demand the match from the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Street Profits (Monez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) interrupted and said that RK-Bro needs to be worrying about them and not The Bloodline. Montez Ford claimed that the Street Profits will be the ones to unify the tag titles. Street Profits then challenged RK-Bro to a title shot right now.

Ford and Riddle started off the action. Montez slammed Riddle to the mat and mocked Orton’s pose as Randy looked on from the apron. Riddle took Ford down and went for an armbar but could not lock it in. Dawkins tagged in and RK-Bro took control the match.

Orton hit Angelo with some uppercuts before bouncing his head off the top turnbuckle. Randy followed it up with some punches as the crowd cheered him on. Riddle tagged back in and hit a Senton for a two count. Ford tagged in and hit a ridiculous flip onto Riddle outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Riddle knocked Dawkins to the outside and connected with a running kick to the face. Riddle went for a Floating Bro but Montez pulled Orton in the way. Dawkins hit Riddle with a Spinebuster and Ford followed it up with a Frog Splash. Ford went for the cover but Riddle somehow kicked out. Montez leveled Riddle with an Enziguri and went for another Frog Splash but Riddle countered into an RKO for the pinfall victory. RK-Bro are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Theory Isn’t Worried About Cody Rhodes

United States Champion Theory was interviewed before his title defense tonight against Cody Rhodes. Theory claimed he didn’t need to prepare and can do this all day. He added that is he already great while barely scratching the surface of his potential. Theory joked that he was in diapers last time Cody was in WWE and he’s all about the future. Theory closed the promo by saying the future is the United States Champion and took a selfie.

Rhea Ripley Tapped Out Liv Morgan

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) made their way to the ring as RAW went to a break.

Edge scolded the crowd for not caring about him fighting his way back to wrestle after 9 years. He mocked them for leaving asinine comments and also called everyone in the arena ugly. Edge added that anyone who chooses to live in Hartford are morons and nobody in WWE can touch The Judgement Day.

Damian Priest claimed that individually they were capable of destroying each of your favorites, but together they are something more. They’ve added an “instrument of brutality” and demanded that the crowd all rise for the newest member of The Judgement Day, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea said that joining Judgement Day was the easiest decision of her life. Ripley shouted that she was done signing autographs for kids that just wind up on the internet. She vowed to destroy Liv Morgan later tonight. Edge referred to Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley as his “Saints of Fate”.

Edge said he suggested that Rhea leave Liv behind because she is a human LOL doll holding her down. Edge claimed that his movement isn’t done and they are looking for more. Liv Morgan interrupted and came to the ring for her match against Ripley.

"I am DONE signing autographs at the airport for all tthe little kids who come running up to me saying they want to be just like me when they grow up. The next day, I go online and I see those same autographs being sold on eBay. I'm DONE being used."@RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/is4TrFKb5Q — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022

Rhea beat Liv Morgan down in the corner of the ring as Edge & Damian Priest were ringside. Ripley went for a Superplex but Liv blocked it and connected with a Hurricanrana. Morgan followed it up with a Dropkick but Ripley shrugged it off with a big boot to the face for a near fall.

Ripley followed it up with a Clothesline and stomped on Liv’s back. Rhea went for Riptide but Liv escaped. Morgan hit a flurry of punches and an Enziguri. Ripley went for a Clothesline but Liv ducked and countered into a Tornado DDT. Liv hit a Codebreaker and went for the cover but Rhea kicked out at two.

Rhea hopped up and caught Liv with a kick to the face. Ripley dodged a Dropkick and applied a Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring. Liv tried to get to the ropes but ultimately had no choice but to tap out. Rhea applied the submission hold again as Edge & Damian Priest mocked Liv Morgan. The Judgement Day then posed in the ring but were interrupted by Finn Balor and AJ Styles. Balor will battle Damian Priest next.

The Judgement Day Sent A Message To AJ Styles & Finn Balor

Damian Priest started off the match in control and stomped Balor down in the corner. Finn connected with a Jawbreaker but Priest shrugged it off and connected with a slam for a two count. Damian then got Balor in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Balor broke free and hit a Russian Leg Sweep.

Balor hit Damian with a Dropkick and a Double Stomp to the midsection. Finn unloaded some chops and rolled Damian up for a near fall. Balor connected with the Slingblade and Clothesline Priest out of the ring. Finn went for a flip but Rhea Ripley stood in the way. Edge then leveled Styles with a Spear to end the match in a DQ. AJ Styles attacked Edge before Rhea Ripley pulled him away.

Edge capitalized on the distraction and bashed Styles into the turnbuckle. Priest hit AJ with a leg sweep as Edge leveled him with a Spear at the same time. The Judgement Day posed once again in the middle of the ring to end the segment.