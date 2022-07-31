Edge Returns at WWE SummerSlam

As expected, Edge made his return to WWE programming at Saturday’s SummerSlam event from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, when The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest in a No DQ Match was happening.

Edge came out to lay out Priest and Balor with spears. This allowed the father and son tag team to go over.

Edge didn’t have the old “Metalingus” song nor continued to use “The Other Side” nor was he back as the Rated-R Superstar gimmick. He had a remixed version of the Brood’s theme music.

Edge was written off television several weeks ago after being attacked by The Judgment Day and replaced by Balor.

Leading up to Edge’s return to television, WWE has been airing vignettes featuring old memorabilia from past rivals such as Randy Orton, John Cena, The Dudley Boyz, and others.

Edge was slated to make his return at Monday’s Raw event from Madison Square Garden, but plans changed. It was reported earlier in the day that the former WWE Champion was backstage at SummerSlam.