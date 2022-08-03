Eric Bischoff: “Stephanie McMahon Would Kill Tony Khan” in a Fight

Eric Bischoff spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall this week for NBC Sports Boston. Bischoff was there to promote his second autobiography Grateful, which is due out November 11 (Pre-order here).

Speaking about Eric Bischoff calling out Vince McMahon to fight him on Monday Nitro, Steve said it would have been one of the craziest things in the history of wrestling. That would be like Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan fighting today.

Stephanie McMahon vs. Tony Khan?

“Stephanie McMahon would kill Tony Khan,” said Bischoff. “Have you stood next to Tony Khan? She’s stronger, bigger. Listen, I’ve been slapped by Stephanie McMahon on television, which was supposed to be what they call a ‘working’ slap. She don’t know how to work, at least not a slap. I mean, that girl could hurt you. She would kill Tony Khan. Kill him. Yeah, set that up. Somebody book that. That would be fun.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bischoff took another dig at Tony Khan and his penchant for offering big-money contracts to talent. “Tony Khan now has the ATM Eric title – that man is spending more money than Ted Turner would have ever allowed me to spend.”

You can watch the full interview here: