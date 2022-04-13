Even Sami Zayn Thinks Kevin Owens Is Wrong About Ezekiel

Kevin Owens can’t turn to his own friend Sami Zayn when it comes to his conspiracy theory on Ezekiel.

Ezekiel has only been around for two weeks and he’s already been a thorn in the side of Owens. On the April 4 episode of WWE Raw, Owens ranted about how he went into his WrestleMania 38 match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin injured.

This prompted Ezekiel to hit the ring. Kevin Owens claimed that the new upcoming star is actually Elias. Ezekiel insisted that Owens was mistaken and that he is actually Elias’ brother.

Kevin Owens Gets No Help From Sami Zayn

While Owens is convinced that Ezekiel is actually Elias, he hasn’t exactly done a good job of convincing others. He couldn’t convince Tommaso Ciampa during the April 11 episode of Raw and he can’t even convince Sami Zayn.

“HELP ME!!! @SamiZayn”

They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!!



…I must say that picture is pretty convincing though. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 12, 2022

“They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!! …I must say that picture is pretty convincing though.”

There’s leaves growing out of his GD arm!



Think!!! https://t.co/M055S3WjS6 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 12, 2022

“There’s leaves growing out of his GD arm! Think!!!”

Owens has been calling for Ezekiel to take a lie detector test on the April 18 episode of Raw. It’s quite the extreme measure from KO. After all, Ezekiel does have some pretty damning evidence that he’s telling the truth.