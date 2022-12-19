Ex-WWE Wrestlers Celebrated at First Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame

The lives and careers of three former WWE Superstars have been celebrated at the inaugural Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame was announced in October of this year, with Angel Orsini, Christopher Annino, “Tex” Green, and Gary “Pitbull” Wolf being considered responsible for the idea.

Slam Wrestling was the first to report that Alundra ‘Madusa’ Blayze, Jazz, and the late Luna Vachon are among the first three inductees.

Blayze and Jazz collected their awards in person at the ceremony this past weekend, while Vachon, who died in 2010, was represented by her ex-husband David ‘Gangrel’ Heath.

Other names reported to be inducted include Cora Livingston, Mildred Burke, Beverly Shade, Marva Scott, and Ethel Johnson.

Babs Wingo, the tag team of Toni Rose & Donna Christanello, Susan Green, ex-WWE referee Rita Chatterton, the entire GLOW promotion, and 2014 Olympic gold medalist Iryna Merleni are also set to be inducted.

Luna Vachon

The niece of Maurice ‘Mad Dog’ Vachon, Luna’s wrestling career began in 1985 and she would join the WWF in 1993.

Leaving in 1994, Vachon would have stints in ECW and WCW before returning in 1997, and would remain until 2000, when she was released over an outburst backstage.

Vachon would continue wrestling on the independent scene until 2007, before her death aged 48 in August 2010 due to a drug overdose.

Jazz

Inspired by Jaqueline Moore, Jazz set out to become a professional wrestler in the late 1990s, and would join ECW in 1999.

Joining the WWF after the collapse of the extreme promotion, Jazz would later capture the WWE Women’s Championship and successfully defended the title at WrestleMania X8.

Winning the title again the following year, Jazz would leave WWE in 2004 and compete for Chikara, Shine and AEW among other promotions, before her retirement in Impact last year.

Alundra Blayze

Alundra Blayze’s wrestling career may be best remembered not for what she did in the ring, but what she did with a trash-can.

After leaving the WWF while still the Women’s Championship, Blayze appeared on WCW programming and threw the title in the trash, saying it is what she thought of the WWF Women’s Title.

In actuality, Blayze was very concerned about the spot, but was forced into it by Eric Bischoff.

Blayze would be blamed for the spot and blacklisted from WWE for 20 years, before her WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015.