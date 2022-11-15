Fans Chant for Swerve in Our Glory During Mia Yim’s First Match Back with WWE

Mia Yim made her return to in-ring competition on this week’s WWE Raw, but some fans were far more interested in her husband.

Yim returned to WWE last week by attacking Rhea Ripley and has aligned herself with the O.C. in their war with The Judgment Day.

Formerly Reckoning of Retribution, Yim was released from WWE in November 2021 as part of mass releases due to ‘budget cuts.’

Yim on Raw

After returning to Monday Night Raw last week, Yim faced Tamina Snuka in her first match back this week.

During the match, some fans in attendance in Louisville, Kentucky chanted for Swerve in Our Glory, referencing Keith Lee‘s AEW tag team with Swerve Strickland.

Lee, a former NXT and NXT North American Champion was also released in November 2021 over budget cuts.

Later in the show, Yim would be announced for Team Belair at Survivor Series WarGames.

The chants for Swerve in Our Glory can be heard at 1:28 and 1:54 in the video below.

Yim Outside of WWE

Mia Yim is back with WWE, but did plenty during her time away from the promotion.

In February 2022, Yim married Lee in a ceremony officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Yim returned to Impact Wrestling in May 2022 at the Under Siege event, having previously worked for the company as ‘Jade.’

Yim would challenge for the Impact Knockouts World Championship on multiple occasions but would always come up short.

Yim’s final match saw her face Taylor Wilde in a losing effort, mere weeks before her WWE return.