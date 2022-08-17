Former NXT Champion Open to WWE Return (Report)

Former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano has been on the free agent market since last December, but he has yet to join a major promotion nor wrestle a single match, and it has left fans wondering when he will make his big move.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net reports with Triple H now in control as Head of Creative in WWE that, Gargano is open to a WWE return. It was noted that Gargano is also interested in talking to Triple H and “seeing how things would be changing.”

Why Gargano Walked Away

Gargano reportedly wasn’t a fan of the schedule, especially now that he’s a father. However, the “overarching factor for him walking away was dissatisfaction with his position/direction with no set plan for how he’d be used.” Haynes’ sources stated that Gargano has also been in talks with AEW.

Gargano most recently appeared as part of a live panel at Starrcast V in Nashville called “What’s NeXT? With Johnny Gargano.”

In interviews, Gargano stated that he still has unfinished business with the WWE, but he also believed that all of his options are open to him. Therefore, he had not yet decided what to do next and had remained a free agent.