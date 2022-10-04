Former WWE Star Alicia Fox Gets Engaged (Photos)

Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye for the last few years, but she was back on the radar today with some wonderful news.

The former WWE star is now engaged to be married. Her fiance revealed on Instagram that the couple is engaged.

The Engagement

Alicia Fox

“Yesterday was a perfect day,” he wrote in the caption. “She said Yes!!!” A series of photos were included of the couple celebrating their engagement.

The photos also show off Fox’s new engagement ring, which put her extensive arm tattoos on display she appears to have added since leaving WWE. Fox’s fiance is a musician and surfer. Fox was congratulated by WWE stars such as Mickie James and Natalya in the comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjSqcKir_qh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Over the years, Fox has been open about her battles with alcoholism and the incident involving then-WWE producer Arn Anderson, who allowed her to wrestle while intoxicated.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on social media earlier this year that Fox has been clean and sober for three years. Fox was quietly moved to the alumni section of WWE’s roster in October 2019, having been with the company since her pro wrestling debut in 2006.

Her most recent WWE appearance was this past January by working the Women’s Royal Rumble match as a surprise participant. Congratulations to the happy couple.