Former WWE Star Retires, Now Full-Time Coach at Performance Center

Oney Lorcan has officially retired from in-ring competition and transitioned into a coaching role within WWE.

Former WWE star and Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom broke some news during a recent media appearance. The former Intercontinental Champion was a guest on an episode of the Monsters In The Morning show and confirmed that now-former NXT talent Oney Lorcan has retired from active competition and is now a full-time coach at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“My position now as a head coach, I oversee my coaches. I have an amazing staff, so I gotta give props to those guys. Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley, Steve Corino, Alexander Winkler. As well as ‘Oney Lorcan’ Chris Girard, who just recently retired from being in the ring. Johnny Moss, and we have a few UK coaches that are on the cusp of being full-time coaches as well.”

Oney Lorcan Recently Returned to WWE

Oney Lorcan signed with WWE in September 2015 where he’d make his in-ring debut during a Halloween battle royal during an NXT house show. Lorcan wouldn’t make his on-screen debut until January 2016, in a losing effort against Rich Swann. Oney Lorcan would become a mainstay of NXT programming throughout his WWE tenure. Lorcan won the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Danny Burch on the October 21, 2020 episode of NXT. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal would strip Lorcan and Burch of their titles during the March 23, 2021 episode of NXT after Burch went down with a shoulder injury.

Oney Lorcan requested and was granted his release from WWE in November 2021. Lorcan spent about a year outside of the company where he returned to the ring under his Biff Busick moniker and last competed in June 2022. Lorcan would return to WWE in October 2022 where he began reporting to the WWE Performance Center in a coaching role.

