Gable Steveson Reacts to WrestleMania Moment, GCW Confirms Dates & Venue for the Collective 2023

Gable Steveson Reacts to WrestleMania Moment

Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson got his first taste of WrestleMania action this past weekend in Dallas, Texas. Steveson was introduced by Stephanie McMahon during Night One of WrestleMania 38 and received a nice ovation from the fans in attendance, however, Night Two is when Steveson got physical. The former NCAA Heavyweight Champion tossed Chad Gable around the ring following a verbal altercation.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Steveson called the experience a “dream come true,” and explained the rush of performing in front of 70,000 people.

“Dream come true,” said Steveson (via WrestleZone). “Hard to describe the emotions that you get, coming from amateur wrestling and collegiate wrestling and Olympic style, to coming to 70,000 people. You don’t get that. You get that with WWE, though.”

As for getting physical for the first time in the ring with his scuffle against Gable, Steveson said the experience was “heart rushing.”

“Heart-rushing,” said Steveson. “You know I’m sitting on the sideline, and I’m like, ‘Am I gonna get called in? Am I not?’ I have no clue, I don’t even know what I’m doing. So I go in there, Chad gives me the look and you know what I gotta do, I gotta throw him. And I gotta celebrate with my team, RK-Bro and the Street Profits too.”

GCW Confirms Dates & Venue for the Collective 2023

GCW has announced that they will be following WWE to Los Angeles with The Collective next year in 2023. The promotion held The Collective in Dallas, Texas this year during WrestleMania 38 weekend as well. The Collective will go down from The Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California from March 30 to April 1, 2023. More information will be made available soon.

Check out the official announcement below: