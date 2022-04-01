GCW: Planet Death Results(4/1)

Game Changer Wrestling held the all Deathmatch event GCW: Planet Death at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The GCW event was hosted by Nick Gage, who worked on commentary throughout the entire event. The main event saw an Intergender Deathmatch between Sadika and Jimmy Llyod. GCW: Planet Death aired on FITE and is available for $12.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans could also buy the GCW Collective bundle for $139.99.

Tube Cannonball from Raddy! #PlanetDeath pic.twitter.com/2Svg5nAp9w — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

GCW: Planet Death Quick Results

Slade defeated Bam Sullivan in a Taipei Deathmatch Cole Radrick defeated Akira in a Light tube Deathmatch Sawyer Wreck defeated Brandon Kirk in an Intergender Barb of F*ckery Deathmatch Shane Mercer defeated Neil Diamond Cutter in a Light Bundle Deathmatch Hoodfoot defeated Mad Man Pondo in a Light Tube Deathmatch Sadika defeated Jimmy Lloyd in an Intergender Deathmatch

Overall Thoughts on GCW: Planet Death

GCW: Planet Death may not be enjoyable for wrestling fans that don’t like Deathmatches. Every match on the show had someone bleed profusely. If you aren’t a fan of wrestlers getting hit with light tubes or cut on the forehead with a blade, this show may not interest you.

The event delivers on what fans should expect from fans of Deathmatches. The matches on the card are brutal. The competitors on the card put their bodies through pain to put on an entertaining show. However, bouts like Mercer vs. Cutter also tell stories in the match that may make you interested in how it would end. One of the standout matches on the card was Radrick vs. Akira, as both wrestles took a tremendous amount of punishment and dished it out.

The event is also an hour and a half long, making it easier to watch. Despite cleaning the objects in the ring after a match, the PPV pacing was good. Deathmatch or curious fans that missed the show could be interested in seeing the PPV on VOD for $12.99.