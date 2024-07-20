Charlie Dempsey’s Bloodsport Opponent Announced

Charlie Dempsey is a busy man and he may get his newly announced opponent bloodly in Brooklyn for Bloodsport XI.

The pugilist proprietor of Bloodsport Josh Barnett recently revealed that Dempsey would be partaking in the action, and now we know who the NXT star will be facing.

Dempsey is set to face Royce Isaacs in singles action who already has a resume on the event. Barnett provided further details on the forthcoming fight.

“Two mat grapplers set to lock up and go hold for hold, submission to submission, catch to catch. Dempsey proved he belonged in Bloodsport in his last outing, capturing victory in a hard fought match with Matt Makowski. Isaacs has been a staple of Bloodsport and was trading hold for hold with submission wizard Minoru Suzuki last time. Both are on the rise and both want a souvenir to hang on the wall – a limb taken from a defeated opponent. Charlie Dempsey vs Royce Isaacs at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.”

Two mat grapplers set to lock up and go hold for hold, submission to submission, catch to catch.



Dempsey proved he belonged in Bloodsport in his last outing, capturing victory in a hard fought match with Matt Makowski.



pic.twitter.com/5MXnFiGoZ5 — ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) July 20, 2024

Royce Isaacs has previous experience both in AEW and the NWA and should compliment the “catch style” of Charlie Dempsey. Isaacs already expressed his excitement on social media, stating, “This is Bloodsport, This is what I live for, Nos vamos!”

The son of William Regal, Dempsey has been a notable force for the No Catch Crew and is already well-traveled. In December of 2023, Dempsey competed under the All-Japan banner representing NXT. Saturday night, the No Catch Crew will challenge for the TNA Tag Team Championships.

During the NXT Heatwave media call, Shawn Michaels praised the ability of Charlie Dempsey and commended him for personality and adaptability.

Dempsey will be joining Shayna Baszler and The Creed Brothers for the GCW event on July 28 in Brooklyn, NY.

