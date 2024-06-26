Shayna Baszler Returns To GCW For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Baszler is set to return to GCW’s Bloodsport on July 28.

The wrestling world is stunned after Josh Barnett announced that WWE superstar Shayna Baszler will return to Game Changer Wrestling. On April 4, the ‘Queen of Spades’ competed at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X against Masha Slamovich. After a successful partnership, WWE has allowed Baszler to compete again for GCW for Bloodsport XI.

Barnett broke the news on his X account. The event will occur at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York, on July 28. He also hyped up her return by adding that she is a natural to the bloodsport concept, as she trained under him during her MMA career.

For her, the "debut" in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport was not that but in fact her stepping into the ring she was forged from – the crucible that has made her a champion in MMA and Pro Wrestling.



This July, she returns to her birthplace to once again reign in blood and glory.



"The… pic.twitter.com/Oh7PU1k5bL — ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) June 26, 2024 - Advertisement -

The Bloodsport XI match card is still being developed. So far, the company has revealed that current TNA Wrestling superstar Mike Santana will take on wrestling legend Homicide. GCW has also announced that ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Slamovich, Akira, and Matt Makowski are set to compete on the show. The addition of Baszler has increased interest in the event, with fans wondering who she will face.

Possible Opponent For Shayna Baszler

Baszler returning for Bloodsport XI has made the possibility of seeing her get a rematch against Slamovich realistic. In their first encounter, both gritty superstars put on a brutal technical match that was well-received by fans. Baszler won after the referee decided that the TNA superstar couldn’t continue due to repeated head strikes. GCW could have them face off again in a rematch to see who is better on July 28.

Another possibility is her ‘Four-Horsewomen of MMA’ ally and friend, Marina Shafir. While Baszler succeeded in her debut at Bloodsport X, Shafir would win the women’s tournament, defeating two opponents on the same card. GCW could make a matchup to pit them against each other for an action-packed showdown.

GCW has plenty of fun options for opponents who can face Baszler. Regardless, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion’s return to GCW marks another sign that the wrestling world has significantly changed.