WWE Confirms WWE ID Title Tournaments for WrestleMania Week

WWE has confirmed new details surrounding the WWE ID Championships, revealing that the inaugural champions will be crowned through a double-elimination tournament during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

The opening rounds will be split across two events: GCW will host The ID Tournament on April 16 as part of The Collective 2025, followed by FSW on April 18 after SmackDown.

The tournament will include all current WWE ID prospects, but will also be open to independent talent. The double-elimination format means competitors must lose twice to be eliminated.

In a key development, WWE announced that if a non-WWE ID prospect wins a championship, they will be awarded a WWE ID contract. Once crowned, the WWE ID Titles will be defended across various independent wrestling promotions, adding a new level of visibility and opportunity for unsigned talent.