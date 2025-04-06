Shayna Baszler Joins Stacked WWE Presence at Bloodsport XIII

WWE’s involvement in Bloodsport XIII on April 17 has reached an unprecedented level, with Shayna Baszler now confirmed for a high-profile bout against Stardom’s Konami. This marks her return to the shoot-style event, where she remains undefeated.

No one can deny the pedigree of @k_o_n_a_m_i_ , least of all me. So I’m more than happy to make this “dream” come true. #bloodsportxiii #bloodsport https://t.co/PtWz2DnDpm — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 4, 2025

With seven WWE-affiliated names featured, the card reflects a dramatic shift in WWE’s traditional stance on talent appearing at independent events.

The full lineup now includes Natalya, Charlie Dempsey, Pete Dunne, Karmen Petrovic, Karrion Kross, Tavion Heights, and Baszler—making Bloodsport XIII feel more like an unofficial WWE showcase than a standalone indie event.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 8 PM (Local Time)

Venue: Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

Streaming: TrillerTV+

Confirmed Match Card:

Shayna Baszler vs. Konami

Natalya Neidhart vs. Miyu Yamashita

Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki

Pete Dunne vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika

Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos

Tavion Heights vs. Royce Isaacs

Baszler’s return is especially notable, as she brings a 2-0 Bloodsport record into her match. Her appearance reinforces WWE’s growing openness to external collaborations and aligns with a broader strategy of cross-platform exposure for its talent.

The event, streaming live on TrillerTV+ from Las Vegas, blends top-tier WWE talent with respected names from the global independent scene, highlighting a new era of cooperation that benefits both WWE and promotions like Bloodsport.