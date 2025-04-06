Shayna Baszler Joins Stacked WWE Presence at Bloodsport XIII

WWE’s involvement in Bloodsport XIII on April 17 has reached an unprecedented level, with Shayna Baszler now confirmed for a high-profile bout against Stardom’s Konami. This marks her return to the shoot-style event, where she remains undefeated.
With seven WWE-affiliated names featured, the card reflects a dramatic shift in WWE’s traditional stance on talent appearing at independent events.
The full lineup now includes Natalya, Charlie Dempsey, Pete Dunne, Karmen Petrovic, Karrion Kross, Tavion Heights, and Baszler—making Bloodsport XIII feel more like an unofficial WWE showcase than a standalone indie event.
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 8 PM (Local Time)
- Venue: Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas
- Streaming: TrillerTV+
Confirmed Match Card:
- Shayna Baszler vs. Konami
- Natalya Neidhart vs. Miyu Yamashita
- Charlie Dempsey vs. Shinya Aoki
- Pete Dunne vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika
- Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos
- Tavion Heights vs. Royce Isaacs
Baszler’s return is especially notable, as she brings a 2-0 Bloodsport record into her match. Her appearance reinforces WWE’s growing openness to external collaborations and aligns with a broader strategy of cross-platform exposure for its talent.
The event, streaming live on TrillerTV+ from Las Vegas, blends top-tier WWE talent with respected names from the global independent scene, highlighting a new era of cooperation that benefits both WWE and promotions like Bloodsport.