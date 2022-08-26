Gisele Shaw On Why She Signed With Impact, Killer Kelly Joining The Knockouts, Ring-Gear Inspiration & More

IMPACT Wrestling presents Lone Star Stampede this weekend from Dallas, Texas. The two-day television taping event will feature “The Quintessential Diva”, Gisele Shaw.

Ahead of the IMPACT tapings, Shaw spoke with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay about why 2022 was the right year for her to sign the company, her thoughts on Killer Kelly joining the Knockouts Division, her ring-gear inspirations, and more.

Here are some highlights of what Gisele Shaw said about:

Why Now Was The Right Time To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling After Previous Attempts From The Company:

“I just feel like before there were no opportunities. So I’ve been the kind of person where if there’s no opportunities, I’m going to create opportunities for myself. So that’s why I went to the U.K, I did that. I was hoping anyway. I was banking on them loving me and hopefully making me want to stay and keep me there, which they did. At the time, I just wanted to make a name for myself and learn that type of wrestling.

When IMPACT first came to me, I just was not ready because I didn’t really feel like I’ve accomplished what I needed to accomplish in the UK at the time. So when I’ve reached the pinnacle, as you would say, in the British scene, I felt like, ‘okay, what’s next? You know?’. Then it just so happened at the time, IMPACT Wrestling came back again and they go, ‘Are you ready now?’ I said, ‘Let’s go. This is the time’.”

Photo Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

On Killer Kelly Joining The Knockouts Division:

“I actually know Killer Kelly from the UK when we were both working in that scene. It’s so crazy because, the only time that we’ve actually wrestled was once in a four way and immediately we were like, ‘Oh man, I really want to wrestle you,’ and vice versa. We’ve just been waiting and waiting and watching her now at IMPACT [Wrestling].

She’s so incredible. When she comes out on her entrance, I tell everyone, ‘oh, my God. She’s such a vixen’. She’s just got this aura about her that’s just like, ‘yeah, I’m about to mess you up,’ you know what I mean? I don’t know. It’s just like something about her. It’s like that, Je ne sais quoi.”

Ring Gear Inspirations:

“So my ring gear, I like it to be inspired like Victoria’s Secret style. When I was growing up–so this is what I was when I was growing up. I always wanted to either be a Victoria’s Secret Angel or a professional wrestler. And you know what? I’m doing it both right now. Pretty much. Why not have the best of both worlds? And so, yeah, they [Victoria Secret Angels] do inspire me to [be] like sexy but confident, strong, independent woman, That’s what the Quintessential Diva is.”

The Lone Star Stampede will run this Friday August 26th & Saturday August 27th from Dallas, Texas. Tickets for the event can be found here.