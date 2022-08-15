Goldberg Recalls First Year In WWE Being The Most Stressful Of His Life

Goldberg has vivid memories of his first year in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion spoke about those early days on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, where he recalls it being one of the most stressful years of his entire life.

“It was not warm and fuzzy by any stretch of the imagination. No, it was not. The first year that I was at the WWE from what I can remember was one of the most stressful years of my entire life.”

Goldberg had come into WWE following the death of WCW, where he was one of the most popular talents. Despite his success, he felt like he had a target on his back coming in to WWE as he was now in enemy territory.

“Some of the things may have been fabricated in my own mind to lobotomize me but I felt as though I was still the enemy walking in the locker room. You know, everybody going What the hell is this guy doing here? And I’ve always felt like an outsider but never as much as I did then.”

Goldberg would eventually leave WWE in 2004, but made a grand return in 2016, where he was an inducted into the hall of fame. He also captured the WWE Universal championship twice.

(Quotes by Inside The Ropes)