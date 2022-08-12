Goldberg Reveals The Origin Of His Spear

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will forever be remembered for his devastating one-two punch move-set that secured him 173 straight victories in WCW and won him numerous matchups and titles during his run in WWE. The moves: the spear and the jackhammer.

The spear in particular has grown in popularity since Goldberg’s rise to superstardom back in the 90s, and is also used by the likes of Edge, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Ricky Starks, and many more throughout the industry.

However, fans and analysts have always labeled Goldberg’s version one of the best in the business due to the high-impact nature of how he delivers it.

Goldberg’s Spear

The former two-time Universal champion spoke about the origin of the spear during his appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, recalling that he came up with the move in a matchup against Manny Fernandez.

“Walking out against Manny Fernandez, Jamie says ‘What’s your finish?’ I said ‘Finish? What is that, I don’t have a finish.’ He goes whatever you do, do something impactful that people are gonna remember. “

Once the move was actually executed it became clear to everyone backstage that they had just witnessed something special.

Goldberg continued, “So I get to the ring. Manny and I are circling. I say, ‘Manny, do you trust me?’ He goes, ‘Yeah’, I said ‘Then at the finish, tuck your head, spread your legs and kiss your ass goodbye.’ I did it, to me it was a natural move. I went in the back, and everybody’s mouths were open, hitting the floor, [they were] going, ‘Whatever you do, do that every single time.'”

Goldberg’s influence on the wrestling business is still felt to this day. He last competed against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber special in Saudi Arabia back in February.

(Please credit Talk Is Jericho for the quote and SEScoops for the transcription)