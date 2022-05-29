WWE Hall of Famer Moving From Producer To NXT Coach

D-Von Dudley’s role within WWE is changing.

D-Von Undergoing Change In Position Within WWE

On the last episode of D-Von’s Table Talk podcast, he revealed that he will be moving from a producer to a coaching position in NXT. He will begin his new role in NXT on June 15.

Due to the chance of D-Von’s schedule and the schedule of his co-hosts, Table Talk has come to an end for now.

D-Von’s Spinal Fusion Surgery

Back in February, Dudley underwent spinal fusion surgery. He recently announced that he would be returning to work. As a part of the 2018 class, The Dudley Boyz (D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

D-Von may be one of the most decorated and highly regarded tag team wrestlers in history, but he hasn’t wrestled since 2016. He did once joke about returning and making an appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.