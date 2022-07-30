Happy Corbin Credits Haters For His Success

Happy Corbin receives a lot of heat from fans for not wrestling a specific way, but the wrestling star credits all these haters for his success.

The former US champion recently had an interview with TVInsider. He talked about things such as the evolution of his character and more.

Corbin has spent the majority of his career as a heel. Speaking about his haters, he said that he thanks the doubters for hating him:

“There are a lot of doubters in my world about my ability or whatever they want to complain about. That’s a pat on the back for me because I’m continuing to find success within WWE thanks to the doubters and haters because I’m the bad guy.

I’m not their favorite. I’m not doing 800 moves they want to see.” said Happy Corbin, “I don’t let social media influence anything I do on television. It all helps play to my success. I’m going to do me no matter what.”

The SmackDown star also discussed taking Madcap Moss under his wing and helping him find his footing in the main roster. He noted how Dolph Ziggler did the same thing for him early in his career.

Corbin said that you need guys like that to help lift you up. Happy mentioned that Moss has the potential to become a future world champion.