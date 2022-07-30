Watch: Happy Corbin Finds Unique Way To Insult Pat McAfee On SmackDown

Happy Corbin has been feuding with Pat McAfee recently, and he took this rivalry to a whole new level during this week’s episode of SmackDown from Atlanta, GA.

The Lone Wolf attacked the SmackDown commentator out of nowhere on last week’s episode of the show. It led to a backstage brawl between the two.

This week’s episode of the blue branded show then saw Corbin coming out in the arena through the crowd. However, he didn’t get to the ring.

The former US champion was holding a sign featuring a mugshot of McAfee. He revealed that he had bought a ticket and sat behind the commentary desk.

Corbin really made a sign with Pat McAfee’s mugshot on it. ? pic.twitter.com/fPoniro97V — Fiending For Followers ?? (@Fiend4FolIows) July 30, 2022

Happy Corbin started yelling at the former NFL player to do his job. Both the stars got into a heated argument as Michael Cole tried to run down the SummerSlam card.

Some officials came down to the ring to try and remove Corbin from the ringside. The King of The Ring winner then threw his popcorn at Pat’s face. He also managed to deliver a low blow to McAfee before leaving the arena.

You can check out the full segment below:

The current WWE commentator was arrested back in October 2010. He was charged with public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.

Baron Corbin and Pat McAfee are scheduled to face each other in a one-on-one match at the SummerSlam PPV tomorrow night.