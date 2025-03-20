Homicide Wins Retirement Match, Wrestlers Pay Tribute

As previously reported, Homicide is retiring from in-ring competition after a cyst was found on his brain. Now, the wrestling veteran is officially retired but ended his career with a huge victory. Homicide and Bull James were victorious over Afa Jr. and Mike Santana with Homicide hitting the Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. to get the victory.

Homicide is retiring after decades as part of the wrestling business, where he is known for his work in ROH, TNA, CZW, and elsewhere. On social media, many wrestlers paid tribute to the former Ring of Honor World Champion.

CM Punk heartfelt message to Homicide in his retirement ?? pic.twitter.com/iE78GCBaG2 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 20, 2025

I remember sitting in the crowd at UWA Hardcore in 2006. Suddenly the lights went out & that kill bill track hit and 700+ fans lost their minds, myself included.



I remember seeing Homicide defeat Bryan Danielson at Final Battle.



I remember seeing LAX vs. Daniels & Styles in a… pic.twitter.com/XdCciOJEpp — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 20, 2025

It was a privilege boss.



Thank you Homicide. pic.twitter.com/Jqf7LdROLm — Will Ospreay • ????????? (@WillOspreay) March 21, 2025

Congrats to #Homicide on his retirement. He has had an outstanding career and is one of the best in the biz. Congrats man ?? — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 20, 2025

A legacy cemented. Eddie Kingston pays tribute to his friend and former ROH World Champion Homicide in the ROH Timeline of Homicide, reflecting on the importance of his career ahead of his retirement.



Watch ROH Timeline: Homicide right now!

?? https://t.co/NlvTgQxlfw pic.twitter.com/DmMPCXQ1Tl — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 20, 2025

Pro wrestling will be worse off without Homicide

Absolute legend of the game

??? pic.twitter.com/k4et9uAURH — Royce Isaacs • ????????? (@RoyceIsaacs) March 20, 2025

In his statement announching his retirement, Homicide made clear this isn’t a full goodbye from the wrestling business but instead a “see you later.” Though his time in the ring may be over, Homicide intends to remain a part of the business he continues to love after his retirement.