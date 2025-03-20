Homicide
HomeNews
News

Homicide Wins Retirement Match, Wrestlers Pay Tribute

by Thomas Lowson

As previously reported, Homicide is retiring from in-ring competition after a cyst was found on his brain. Now, the wrestling veteran is officially retired but ended his career with a huge victory. Homicide and Bull James were victorious over Afa Jr. and Mike Santana with Homicide hitting the Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. to get the victory.

Homicide is retiring after decades as part of the wrestling business, where he is known for his work in ROH, TNA, CZW, and elsewhere. On social media, many wrestlers paid tribute to the former Ring of Honor World Champion.

In his statement announching his retirement, Homicide made clear this isn’t a full goodbye from the wrestling business but instead a “see you later.” Though his time in the ring may be over, Homicide intends to remain a part of the business he continues to love after his retirement.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News