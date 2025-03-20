Homicide Wins Retirement Match, Wrestlers Pay Tribute

As previously reported, Homicide is retiring from in-ring competition after a cyst was found on his brain. Now, the wrestling veteran is officially retired but ended his career with a huge victory. Homicide and Bull James were victorious over Afa Jr. and Mike Santana with Homicide hitting the Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. to get the victory.
Homicide is retiring after decades as part of the wrestling business, where he is known for his work in ROH, TNA, CZW, and elsewhere. On social media, many wrestlers paid tribute to the former Ring of Honor World Champion.
In his statement announching his retirement, Homicide made clear this isn’t a full goodbye from the wrestling business but instead a “see you later.” Though his time in the ring may be over, Homicide intends to remain a part of the business he continues to love after his retirement.