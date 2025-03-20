Homicide Announces In-Ring Retirement After Cyst Is Found On Brain

One of wrestling’s most respected talents is stepping away from the ring. Taking to Facebook, former Ring of Honor World Champion Homicide delivered the emotional message to fans that his career is ending due to a cyst being found on his brain. Homicide was sad to say goodbye “not just to a job, but to my passion, the sport of pro wrestling.”

The cyst was found at a doctor’s appointment and has been an issue for Homicide for some time. The situation has only grown worst due to wrestling as Homicide explained that “My vision, speech are bad [because of the] hard hits, getting knocked out, and then hopping on a plane to travel.”

Homicide’s final match will come on March 20, at the Outlaw Wrestling event in Brooklyn, New York. Homicide will team with Bull James against Mike Santana and Afa Jr., a match he personally selected for his farewell. Addressing his final match, Homicide shared that “I want people to party and smile—except for Afa Jr.”

Homicide has been a staple in the wrestling world for decades with his battles in ROH against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Steve Corino being the stuff of history. Outside ROH, Homicide is known for his time as part of TNA Wrestling with LAX.

The wrestling veteran ended his somber Facebook post on a positive note, sharing that this isn’t a full goodbye to pro wrestling, but rather a “see you later.” While Homicide’s in-ring career will be over soon, his legacy will last forever in the industry he loves.