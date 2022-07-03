On July 2, IMPACT Wrestling hosted its latest set of TV tapings titled Southern Hospitality from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks as episodes of IMPACT TV.

These tapings follow IMPACT’s Against All Odds event that also took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on July 1. You can find the results from that event here.

Full spoilers are listed below.

IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping Spoilers From Atlanta, GA (7/2)

Digital Media Title Match : Brian Myers (c) def. Aidan Prince

: Brian Myers (c) def. Aidan Prince Before The Impact: Gisele Shaw (w/ Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) def. Alisha Edwards

Johnny Swinger came out with Zicky Dice and cut a promo about wanting to receive a better reaction in his hometown. In response, the crowd chanted ‘We suck’.

Before The Impact: Bhupinder Gujjar def. Johnny Swinger (w/ Zicky Dice)

IMPACT TV Episode One

X Division Championship : Speedball Mike Bailey (c) def. Alan Angels After the match, Joe Doering and Deaner attacked Bailey and Angels. After Deaner demanded that Josh Alexander come to the ring, Eric Young came out. Eric Young expressed disappointment in Doering’s loss at Against All Odds and teased a breakup. Deaner asked Young to give them another chance, to which he agreed.

: Speedball Mike Bailey (c) def. Alan Angels Trey Miguel def. Laredo Kid

PCO (w/ Vincent) def. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve) After the match, Honor No More hit the ring and celebrated with PCO. Heath came from the crowd and hit a neck-breaker on Kenny King before retreating into the crowd.

Rich Swann def. Shera

IMPACT Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Match: Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT TV Episode Two