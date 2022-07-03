Former AEW Star Debuts for Impact (Spoiler)

Alan Angels made his surprise debut at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV taping in Atlanta, Georgia just days after his AEW contract expired.

Angels answered the open challenge issued by X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey on Friday night at Against All Odds. When Bailey asked on Saturday night who it would be, Angels appeared.

It will be the second title defense from Bailey, who successfully defended it against former champion Trey Miguel at Against All Odds.

This set of tapings will cover the next two weeks of TV so as it stands right now, there’s no word yet on when the date this match will air. It’s also unclear whether Angels has signed a contract or if this is a one-off appearance considering he’s from Georgia.

Earlier this week, Angels thanked AEW in his departure statement on Thursday as he said he feels his career is just beginning. His full-time deal expired, but he decided to turn down a part-time deal.

Angels made his AEW debut two years ago where he made a name for himself in a competitive match with Kenny Omega.