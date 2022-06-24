Impact Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw Announces She Is Transgender

Gisele Shaw, who wrestles for Impact Wrestling, has come out as transgender.

She did so while speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle and Breakfast Television in Canada

“There is really no perfect time to be coming out,” Shaw told The Chronicle. “It’s my journey. Now just felt right for me. Today I’m fully living my life to the fullest, truly, authentic, freely and I am a transgender and I’m very proud,” she said on Breakfast Television.

She has been wrestling for seven years after being trained by Lance Storm and has won titles for RevPro, Pro-Wrestling EVE, and Progress.

“People are going to have opinions, but whatever they say, it doesn’t define who I am,” Shaw continued. “I know who I am and I am true to myself.”

Shaw also spoke about the support she has received from her sisters after sharing the news:

“Coming from an Asian background, being the oldest, there was an unsaid rule, the expectation was that I would carry the family name, that I would set an example, that I would take care of my sisters. There was a lot of pressure from my parents to be great,” Shaw said. “My sisters were so important, asking ‘How can you feel like you have failed as a parent? Gisele gets to live her dream. If you want us to look up to someone, why not someone living their dream and being the best version of themselves?’ That was an eye-opener for my parents.”

Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling Scott D’Amore also spoke to the Chronicle where he called her a valued member of their roster and her role “will not be affected or in any way changed by her disclosing she’s transgender to the wider public.”

The chronicle also spoke to current Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace who said that they have mutual trust and respect.

Shaw is currently scheduled to face Rosemary on next Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling.