Brody King Reacts To Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews Reportedly Leaving AEW

The House of Black may have crumbled in All Elite Wrestling but Brody King isn’t going anywhere.

At AEW All Out, House of Black battled Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting in a Trios match. Malakai got a taste of his own medicine in the match as Sting spit the green mist in his eyes. Darby followed it up with the Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Malakai Black stayed behind on the entrance ramp and waved goodbye to the crowd. He later would speak at an independent wrestling event and state that he needed time to “recalibrate”. Black also released a statement that can be read here.

Malakai Black says that he knows we have many questions about his future, and he will answer them when the time is right.



"Please allow me a few weeks or months to recalibrate myself. This is not goodbye, and we will see each other very soon."#Perseverance @WrestlePrestige pic.twitter.com/wvgnZ9oUgG — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) September 18, 2022

Buddy Matthews and Brody King battled Sting and Darby Allin at Rampage: Grand Slam this past Friday night. This was apparently Buddy’s send-off from the company as he got green mist in his eyes as well. The Great Muta made a shocking appearance in AEW and helped Sting. Muta spat mist in Buddy’s eyes and Sting hit him with the Scorpion Death Drop for the victory.

Buddy appeared at a Fight Life Pro Wrestling event and confirmed he will be going away for a little while like Malakai Black. He used the word “recalibrate” as well and quoted Malakai saying “this isn’t goodbye, this is see you later.”

Buddy Matthews announced he, just like Malakai Black, will also be taking time off from AEW. He cut a promo almost identical to the one Black cut at an indie event.



"I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. This isn't goodbye, this is see you later." pic.twitter.com/VGuB6lwT9B — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) September 25, 2022

The remaining House of Black members currently in All Elite Wrestling are Brodie King and Julia Hart.

Brody took to Twitter and shared the “I’m not leaving!” GIF from The Wolf of Wall Street. The 35-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling in January 2022.

King battled Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim Championship on the July 6th edition of Dynamite but came up short. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Brody in AEW.