Ivelisse Lashes Out at AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been off of television since the Dynamite before AEW All Out on September 4th. The disastrous media scrum that followed took all the attention away from the current odd situation regarding the champion of the women’s division.

Thunder Rosa announced that she was stepping away with injury before the PPV. Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s Championship at All Out and has since taken a couple of shots at Thunder Rosa. Britt Baker has as well and the AEW Women’s Champion recently responded on Busted Open Radio. She claimed that she will be back in January and that Toni should go talk to the booker if she has an issue.

Ivelisse Lashes Out at Thunder Rosa

Ivelesse battled Thunder Rosa at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on a September 2020 edition of Dynamite. The NWA Women’s Championship was on the line during the match. It was a debacle with real punches being thrown and professional wrestlers no-selling each other. Ivelisse took to Twitter to remind the fans of when the current AEW Women’s Champion threw a shoot punch at her during Dynamite.

“Never forget the moment this b decided to be a coward piece of sh and shoot punch me when she was supposed to block my shot + something else, and also the balls to pull my hair this way. She lucky I’m a pro and didn’t proceed to break her jaw.”

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker also recently took a shot at Thunder Rosa during the SwerveCity podcast with Swerve Strickland.