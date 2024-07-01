Britt Baker Returns At Forbidden Door To Confront Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is still the CEO of the TBS Championship, but she may have to deal with Britt Baker.

Mone retained her TBS Title and became the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion against Stephanie Vaquer. However, it was the challenger who stole the show with her performance. Vaquer was trending worldwide although Mone picked up the W in a hard-fought match and the Long Island crowd was in store for a treat as Britt Baker walked out on the entryway to confront Mone.

Baker has been gone from AEW for months and it was greatly unknown regarding her status with the company. AEW President Tony Khan did give an optimistic update this week during the media call, expressing excitement for her forthcoming return.

“It’s going to feel amazing when we’ve got great stars — Britt Baker is a great example — it will be great to have the Doctor back in AEW,” Khan stated. “Certainly, for me, I know that Dr. Britt Baker and fans all over the world will be excited to see her return. I’m glad that she’s going to be cleared to return very soon.”

Britt Baker feuding with Mercedes Mone has been a high-profile beef that AEW fans have been clamouring for and by all indications we’re about to get that. Since making her debut, Mone has primarily feuded with Willow Nightingale who competed earlier on the Forbidden Door card in tag action.

Mone vs. Vaquer wasn’t the only women’s match on the card as Toni Storm took on Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship. Storm retained her title in that one as she and Shirakawa “kissed it out” following the fight.

