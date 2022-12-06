“Oh What a Night!” WWE’s Naomi & AEW champ Jade Cargill sit courtside for Atlanta Hawks game

There was a ‘Baddies Section’ at Monday night’s Atlanta Hawks NBA game from the State Farm Arena.

WWE Superstar Naomi was spotted at the game sitting courtside next to none other than Jade Cargill, All Elite Wrestling‘s reigning TBS Champion.

Naomi posted a video of them together:

Cargill replied to the post and wrote, “We killed the scene. We MUST do this again sis”

Local radio personality John Michaels posted this photo with the ladies:

Awesome to meet @jade_cargill and @NaomiWWE at the Hawks game last night pic.twitter.com/G6ub7ySeSv — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) December 6, 2022

Naomi has been off WWE television since ‘walking out’ of a Raw taping back on May 16 due to creative differences with company company.

Cargill is scheduled to compete on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. She’ll team up Baddies Red Velvet and Leila Grey against Madison Rayne, Skye Blue and former Baddie Kiera Hogan.