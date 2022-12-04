Jade Cargill Lands Role in “Huge” Animated Show

AEW‘s TBS Champion Jade Cargill is ready to showcase her talents outside the world of professional wrestling with a “huge” animated show.

Taking to Twitter, Cargill shared the news of her upcoming voice-over role.

Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 2, 2022

Cargill did not name the show or when fans will get to hear her in the unnamed role.

Voice Over Work

Bret Hart berates Mr. Burns in a 1997 episode of The Simpsons after the evil billionaire loses his fortune.

Cargill is the latest wrestler to provide voice-over work for a non-wrestling project but is far from the first.

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart voiced an animated version of himself in The Simpsons episode ‘The Old Man and the Lisa,’ buying the home of Mr. Burns and picking a fight with neighbor ‘The Shrieking Sheik.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley lent his voice to his role as ‘The Boulder’ in Avatar: The Last Airbender, playing an earth-bending wrestler who competes in tournaments.

Even WWE’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has done voice-over work, playing the Kizin, the antagonist of one episode of the Disney show, Elena of Avalor.

Reigning AEW TNT Champion and Ring of Honor World Television Champion will voice King Shark in the upcoming DC Comics video game ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.’

Jade Outside of Wrestling

This voice-over role is a big score for Cargill, who is continuing to make her name outside of wrestling.

In recent weeks, Cargill has had a (mostly online) feud with rapper Bow Wow, and the Baddies confronted him during a fan event.

Some believe that this will culminate in a match between Cargill and Bow Wow, given that the latter has expressed an interest in wrestling in the past.