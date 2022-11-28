Jai Vidal is Impact Wrestling’s First Openly Gay Star

Jai Vidal has signed an exclusive multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

This signing makes him the first openly gay male wrestler to sign with the company in its 20-year history. The news was made during a special episode of the Outsports podcast LGBT In The Ring where he noted that he was on “cloud nine” after signing his first contract with a big promotion in the United States.

Vidal was introduced to audiences as Shaw’s executive stylist and content creator ahead of her Knockouts World title match against Jordynne Grace. In late 2021, Vidal worked matches on Impact TV against Eric Young and Jonah.

His signing comes just over three weeks after he made his re-debut on Impact TV alongside fellow LGBTQ pro wrestler Gisele Shaw in one of the first LGBTQ tandems seen on television in the United States.

Vidal Garners Interest

After strong performances at several independent shows in Las Vegas, Florida and California, Impact became interested in signing him. According to Vidal, the contract offer came “out of nowhere.”

“When I got the call to sign with Impact, I had actually just come back to Florida from the [Impact] show in Vegas,” he told Outsports. “I was running on zero sleep. I got back and saw the voicemail and called them right back.”

Vida joins Anthony Bowens, Fred Rosser, Parrow, Quincy Elliott and Jake Atlas as the only out gay men to sign with one of the promotions in the United States. Impact began working with LGBTQ groups in 2022 including a partnership with the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance.