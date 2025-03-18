Jaida Parker on Faith, Struggles, and Her WWE Breakthrough

Jaida Parker’s journey to WWE has been anything but easy, but she believes her success is a testament to faith and perseverance. After her standout moment at NXT Roadblock, Parker opened up about how overcoming adversity led her to this defining stage of her career.

“You can’t tell me God ain’t real,” Parker said on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast. “There’s no way I can go through all these trials and tribulations and then still end up on top. That ain’t nothing but God.”

Parker’s passion was on full display when she shared the ring with top WWE stars like Bianca Belair, Naomi, Lash Legend, and Chelsea Green. For her, it was more than just another match—it was a realization of years of hard work paying off.

“I turned and I’m like, oh, that’s Bianca, and I look, I was like, oh, that’s Naomi. I was just embracing that moment because a lot of people can’t say they’ve ever had that,” she shared.

She also praised Belair and Naomi for paving the way for Black women in wrestling, calling them an inspiration. But Parker isn’t just here to admire—she’s here to compete.

“I’m trying to make my idols become my rivals… because iron can only sharpen iron at the end of the day.”

With her faith driving her and a hunger to prove herself, Parker is determined to keep climbing in WWE. And if her Roadblock moment was any indication, she’s only just getting started.