WWE NXT star Jaida Parker has responded to criticism of her finishing move, the hip attack known as Hipnotic, making it clear she has no plans to change it—though an upgrade might be on the horizon.

Some fans have questioned the impact of the move, suggesting she should adopt a new finisher. Addressing the criticism on No-Contest Wrestling, Parker dismissed the idea of replacing Hipnotic while emphasizing its effectiveness.

“Not to be disrespectful, but if I were to use another one, then I wouldn’t be Jaida Parker,” she said. “That Hipnotic is Jaida Parker. People don’t like it or understand it, but they’re not me.”

Not Backing Down

Parker, a former soccer player for LSU’s Lady Tigers, explained that the move draws from her athletic background, likening it to powerful hip-checks in soccer. She defended its legitimacy, stating that if critics experienced the move firsthand, they wouldn’t be questioning its impact.

While Parker has no intention of replacing her finisher, she did tease potential improvements.

“I might upgrade it, but I’m not changing it,” she said. “I can only go up from here.”

Parker signed with WWE in August 2022 after completing her final college soccer season in 2021.