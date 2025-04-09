Former Champion Added To Stand & Deliver Title Match After Surprise NXT Return

Stephanie Vaquer will have to deal with not one but three contenders for her NXT Women’s Championship come WrestleMania 41 weekend.

This week’s episode of the Black & Silver show featured a #1 contender match between Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker to determine Vaquer’s opponent for the upcoming Stand & Deliver event.

The Women’s Champion, however, got into a fight with Parker mid-match, leading to a brawl between all three of the women at the ringside. This is when Giulia made her return to the brand.

The Japanese star first took out both Parker and Grace. She then got into it with the current champion as well. Giulia delivered a headbutt to Stephanie and then took her out with a brainbuster.

WWE Stand & Deliver Updated Match Card

After this encounter between the two former friends, WWE announced a fatal four-way NXT Women’s title match among all four women involved in tonight’s segment for the upcoming show. Here is the updated NXT Stand & Deliver card taking place from from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada:

Ladder Match For NXT Women's North American Championship: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. 2 TBD

Fatal Four Way Match For NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

Triple Threat match For NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans

Apart from this, both Fraxiom and Ricky Starks are set to defend the Tag Team Championships and the North American Championship, respectively at the April 19 event but their opponents are yet to be determined. NXT Stand & Deliver will have a special start time of 1:00 P.M. ET